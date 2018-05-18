Image copyright Google

Teachers at a secondary school in Gwynedd are considering holding a ballot on industrial action.

Unions say staff at Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle in Penygroes have concerns about the way the school is being run.

Gwynedd council insists good progress is being made.

But among concerns teachers want an occupational health officer to revisit the school and an opportunity to discuss their concerns with an independent party.

The demands were outlined in a letter sent on behalf of the NASUWT, NEU and UCAC unions to the chairman of the governors Mary Hughes.

Unions say that if the requests are ignored they will ballot their members at the 400 pupil school within the next seven days.

The school's website describes its teaching and support staff as 'excellent'

The unions' letter also refers to a previous correspondence, sent in February, about concerns over the relationship between the school's management and members of teaching staff.

In a statement on behalf of the school, Gwynedd council said meetings had been held with union reps to discuss staff concerns.

It said it was satisfied good progress was being made and further steps would be taken within the timetable agreed with the unions.

Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle was placed into special measures in 2015 following concerns about the quality of its teaching and students' performance at GCSE level.

Two years later however, watchdog Estyn lifted the restrictions on the billingual school after "robust" improvements.