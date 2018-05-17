Image copyright Ray Wood Image caption Dame Shirley Bassey DBE unveils a Snowdon Mountain Railway carriage named in her honour

A carriage at Snowdon Mountain Railway has been named after singer Dame Shirley Bassey (DBE).

The 81-year-old travelled on the historic Welsh railway to Waterfall station in the foothills of Mount Snowdon to unveil her carriage.

The honour recognises Dame Shirley as an international ambassador for Wales and for her musical career.

She was the first Welsh singer to have a number one single.

The Cardiff-born entertainer is also the the only artist to record three James Bond theme songs. She is the fourth and final person to be recognised by the railway.

The most recent recipient was classical crossover singer Katherine Jenkins OBE in 2015.

Image copyright Ray Wood Image caption Vince Hughes from Snowdon Mountain Railway presents Dame Shirley Bassey DBE with a commemorative medal

"I'm so grateful to Snowdon Mountain Railway for this unique honour," Dame Shirley said.

"It's been a privilege to entertain audiences around the world and help put Wales on an international stage."

Her voice propelled her from Cardiff's Tiger Bay docklands to true worldwide superstardom.

She has worked with the giants of the music business - from Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra to the Manic Street Preachers and was even sampled by Kanye West.

She is perhaps best known for her James Bond theme tunes: Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever and Moonraker.

"I'm proud of my Welsh roots and this honour keeps me forever connected to Wales and one of its most iconic locations," she said.

Dame Shirley was presented with a commemorative medal by Vince Hughes, from Snowdon Mountain Railway, who said: "The carriage naming recognises outstanding individuals in their field and we wanted to save the best 'til last."