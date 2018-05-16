Image copyright Land & Lakes Image caption An artist's impression of how the new resort would look

Plans for a second £105m Bluestone resort that would be the largest development ever planned for Anglesey have been revealed.

It will see a leisure park with 500 lodges and cottages built at the Penrhos Estate, plus a further 315 lodges and 320 homes in Kingsland.

Permission was granted in 2016 after a £20m deal with developer Land and Lakes was struck to mitigate its impact.

Bluestone, which runs a Pembrokeshire national park, announced the plans.

How the courtyard lodges would look

It aims to open the Bluestone Holy Island Resort Ynys Môn in 2021, employing 900 people and creating 600 construction jobs.

The original application for the Land and Lakes development was put forward in 2011, following the closure of the giant Anglesey Aluminium plant.

While proposals were initially agreed in 2013, it took a further three years to thrash out what is known as a 106 agreement - where a developer pays back into a community.

Isle of Anglesey county council chief executive Gwynne Jones called it the largest planning application the authority had ever considered.

The development will see 500 lodges and cottages built

The new resort will feature an indoor sub-tropical water park, restaurants, a spa and a water sports centre with an onsite outdoor activity centre created around an inland sea.

It will also have 500 glass-fronted lodges offering views of the coastline.

"It's a part of Wales that deserves to be shown off to the rest of the world, but it also needs to be developed carefully, respecting and protecting its stunning environment," said Bluestone's chief executive William McNamara.

But councillor Robert Llywelyn Jones has raised concerns about the impact on the Welsh language and tress being cut down.

"People will be living there for just about three months," he said.

"There are many villages across Anglesey like Rhosneigr which are empty in the winter. This will probably be the same."