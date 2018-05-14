Image copyright Mark Anderson/Geograph Image caption The body of Simon Colley was found on Llandudno beach

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man whose body was found on a beach in Conwy county.

The coroner for North Wales East and Central, John Gittins, named the man as 41-year-old Simon Colley from Salford.

Mr Colley's body was discovered at Llandudno beach by Andrew Jones, a staff member of the RNLI, at about 05:30 BST on 29 April.

The inquest in Ruthin has been adjourned to a provisional date in October.