Emergency services are at Caernarfon Airport after a light aircraft crashed.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Gwynedd airfield by air traffic control at about 13:15 BST on Saturday.

The fire service has two appliances at the scene, from Bangor and Caernarfon, as well as three officers.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene. A Caernarfon Airport spokesman said he was unable to comment.