Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Bryniau Road in the West Shore area of Llandudno

A man has died after a crash between two cars in Conwy county.

The accident happened on Wednesday at about 10:30 BST on Bryniau Road in the West Shore area of Llandudno, and involved a green Suzuki and a white Mini Cooper.

The driver of the Suzuki was taken to hospital, but North Wales Police said he died of his injuries earlier.

The force is investigating the crash and officers have been appointed to support the family of the victim.