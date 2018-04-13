Image copyright Google Image caption Mair Rowlands has quit as deputy leader of the council

Gwynedd council's only female cabinet member has stepped down due to work commitments.

Plaid councillor Mair Rowlands has been replaced as the council's deputy leader by Dafydd Meurig.

About 26% of cabinet positions in Welsh local authorities are held by women.

Ms Rowlands will continue as a councillor but stepped down as a cabinet member after being appointed director of Bangor Students' Union.

As well as being the deputy leader she had held the cabinet role for corporate support,.

The decision means that, until a replacement is appointed, there are no women on the 10-member cabinet.

It means there are now three councils in Wales which have all male cabinets, with Gwynedd joining Vale of Glamorgan and Blaenau Gwent.