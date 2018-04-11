Image copyright @snowdonweather Image caption Weather conditions on Snowdon can be treacherous for visitors

Plans to put a weather station on the summit of Snowdon in a bid to cut rescue call-outs have been approved.

It is hoped walkers will use the real-time information, including temperature and wind speeds, to make sure they are prepared before setting off up Wales' highest peak.

About 500,000 visitors hike to the summit every year, with more than 150 emergency incidents taking place.

The plans were approved by Snowdonia National Park Authority on Wednesday.

The 1.8m (5.9ft) structure will be placed on the top of the cafe at the summit.

Once installed it is hoped walkers will use the information to decide when and if to venture up the mountain.

Image copyright @snowdonweather Image caption Snow on the highest mountain in Wales recently made conditions difficult for hikers

Visit Wales, which put forward the bid for the station alongside the park authority and Natural Resources Wales, said there were an average of 150-200 incidents on the mountain a year between 2007-2012.

The tourism body has started a national outdoor safety campaign to educate visitors and help them prepare for the environment they are visiting.

It comes after concerns from police and mountain rescue teams that the Welsh Government's Year of Adventure, which promoted outdoor activities, had lead to an increase in incidents on the mountain.

A Visit Wales spokesman said: "One of the major factors that lead to rescue situations on the mountains of Snowdonia is poor weather, with recent research showing that wet weather and poor visibility are the major contributors with wind and ice and snow also being contributing factors."