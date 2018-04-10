North West Wales

Bala Welsh language school approved

  • 10 April 2018
Image caption The new school is scheduled to open in September 2019

A new Welsh medium community school will be opened on the site of a former secondary in Bala.

Plans for the new school for children aged 3 to 19 were approved by Gwynedd Council on Tuesday.

Councillor Gareth Thomas said two Welsh language primaries and a secondary school would close and be replaced by the new school.

The new school is officially due to open on 1 September 2019.

The Welsh language primary schools Ysgol Bro Tegid and Ysgol Beuno Sant, and secondary school Ysgol y Berwyn in its current form will be discontinued in August 2019.

As the proposed new school will be on the current site of Ysgol y Berwyn, current pupils will remain there.

Primary school children will move to the new site,

