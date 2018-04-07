Image copyright Getty Images

A weather station could be installed at the summit of Snowdon in a bid to cut the number of rescues needed.

It is hoped walkers will use the real-time information, including temperature and wind levels, before setting off.

Snowdon attracts 500,000 visitors each year and a report to Snowdonia National Park Authority's planning committee recommends the plan is approved.

If it goes ahead, the weather station will be based on the summit cafe roof.

A decision will be made at a meeting on Wednesday.