Image copyright PA Image caption Paul Gascoigne had been booked to appear at an event in May and the club hopes to rearrange

Police are investigating after a football club's fundraising event featuring Paul Gascoigne was postponed over claims money from ticket sales had not been passed on to the star's agent.

Caernarfon Town was due to host the dinner on 18 May.

The club said a member of staff's contract has been terminated following an internal investigation.

In a statement, North Wales Police said it was investigating an alleged fraud but no arrests had been made.

Caernarfon Town said the event would be rearranged for later in the year and original tickets ranging between £75 and £150 would be honoured.