Criccieth RNLI Lifeboat Station officially opens new boathouse
- 7 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A new boathouse has officially opened at the Criccieth RNLI Lifeboat Station in Gwynedd after donations.
Benefactors also paid for a new vehicle to transport the inshore rescue boat to launch sites around Tremadog Bay.
The purpose-built facility replaces a storage container.
Lifeboat operations manager Peter Williams said people's generous donations "directly contribute towards our mission of saving lives at sea".