Image copyright RNLI | Ifer Gwyn

A new boathouse has officially opened at the Criccieth RNLI Lifeboat Station in Gwynedd after donations.

Benefactors also paid for a new vehicle to transport the inshore rescue boat to launch sites around Tremadog Bay.

The purpose-built facility replaces a storage container.

Lifeboat operations manager Peter Williams said people's generous donations "directly contribute towards our mission of saving lives at sea".