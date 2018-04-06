Image copyright Google Image caption Mountain Rangers sports and social club still has facilities but they would need updating

A village in Gwynedd could get its own football team after a 20 year hiatus.

Mountain Rangers in Rhosgadfan disbanded in the '90s after a fall in volunteer support.

A committee has been formed and a public meeting on Friday evening will discuss a three year plan to establish a new youth academy and men's team.

The sports and social club has remained active and facilities are still in place but would require updating if the team was to be reformed.