Image copyright Google Image caption Llandudno Junction connects Llandudno and Conwy Valley services to the north Wales coast mainline

A railway station closed after a fire will stay shut until at least Thursday.

Services to and from Llandudno Junction in Conwy county were halted after an electrical fire on Saturday morning.

Trains on the north Wales coast mainline have not stopped at the station while repairs take place to the building and the electricity supply.

Bus replacement services are operating to and from Colwyn Bay, and on journeys to Llandudno and Deganwy as National Rail set a provisional reopening date.

The fire damaged a lift shaft, building structures and the electricity supply which "means it is unsafe to permit public access to the station until repairs are completed", National Rail said.

"It is anticipated that a provisional reopening date of Thursday 5 April can be achieved."

National Rail has warned trains running through the damaged station between Holyhead and Chester could be cancelled, revised or delayed while repairs continue.

Conwy Valley services have been suspended.

Disruption is affecting all Arriva Trains Wales services between Anglesey and Llandudno to Cardiff Central, Birmingham International, Manchester Airport, Manchester Piccadilly, London Euston and Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd.

Virgin Trains services to Holyhead, Birmingham New Street and London Euston will go directly between Colwyn Bay and Bangor.