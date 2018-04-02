Image copyright Google Image caption Llandudno Junction is on the line which connects north Wales to several major cities in England

A railway station closed following a fire will remain shut to allow engineers to assess the building's safety.

Services to and from Llandudno Junction in Conwy county were halted after an electrical fire on Saturday morning.

National Rail warn that trains running through the station on the north Wales line between Holyhead and Chester risk being cancelled, revised or delayed.

Arriva Trains Wales said buses will replace trains from Llandudno Junction.

Road transport will also replace trains between Llandudno, Deganwy and Colwyn Bay. Tickets will also be accepted on Virgin Trains between Holyhead and Crewe.

Arriva services between Holyhead and Llandudno to Cardiff Central, Birmingham International, Manchester Airport, Manchester Piccadilly, London Euston and Blaenau Ffestiniog are affected.

Virgin Trains between Holyhead and Birmingham New Street and London Euston will also be disrupted.

An Arriva Trains Wales spokesman said: "We are working closely with our partners in Network Rail to minimise the impact of this disruption and we would like to thank our customers for their patience and the emergency services for their efforts during and after this incident."

National Rail said: "Before the station can be reopened, further repairs to infrastructure must be made and engineers will also need to carry out safety assessments."

No trains can stop at the station until the necessary checks and repairs have been made.