Image copyright Google Image caption Llandudno Junction is on the line which connects north Wales to several major cities in England

A fire at Llandudno Junction railway station has caused disruption to a number of services.

Two fire crews were called to the building on Conway Road, Llandudno, Conwy county, at 07:10 BST on Saturday.

Train services were halted while firefighters dealt with what was believed to be an electrical fire. No one was injured.

National Rail said disruption would continue until the end of service on Saturday.

Services from Holyhead and Llandudno to Cardiff Central, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Birmingham New Street, Manchester Piccadilly and London Euston are affected.

Arriva Trains Wales customers can use their tickets on Arriva Buses instead.