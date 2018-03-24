House fire breaks out in Porthmadog
- 24 March 2018
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a house in Porthmadog, Gwynedd.
North Wales Fire Service was alerted to the fire in Pensyflog at 11:30 GMT.
A spokesman for the service said it sent two fire engines and one of the appliances was still in attendance at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. There are not believed to be any casualties but this has yet to be confirmed, the spokesman added.