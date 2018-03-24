House fire breaks out in Porthmadog

Image copyright Google Image caption Crews were called to the scene in Pensyflog at 11:30 GMT

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a house in Porthmadog, Gwynedd.

North Wales Fire Service was alerted to the fire in Pensyflog at 11:30 GMT.

A spokesman for the service said it sent two fire engines and one of the appliances was still in attendance at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. There are not believed to be any casualties but this has yet to be confirmed, the spokesman added.