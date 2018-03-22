Image copyright Google

A couple and their elderly neighbours have been praised by a judge for using a metal Lottery sign to stop a man who robbed a village shop.

Thomas Haywood, 36, and Zak Corbett, 43, tried to rob a post office and shop in Rhosybol, Anglesey, in November.

Haywood was felled by Lionel Joynson, 78, who was called to assist the shop owners Steven and Anwen Pye.

The men pleaded guilty to robbery. Corbett will serve 12 years, while Haywood was sentenced to eight.

They also admitted theft of £150 at Caernarfon Crown Court.

The court heard the pair attempted to rob the shop armed with a crowbar when Mrs Pye, 60, was alone.

'Sat on him'

Corbett pushed his way past her and took £150 from the till while Haywood went to the post office area of the shop as Mrs Pye shouted for her husband.

Mrs Pye then ran to the house of neighbours Mr Joynson and his wife Gloria, 77, who came to the shop with Bryan Roberts, another neighbour in his late 60s, to try and stop the robbers.

The court heard Mr Joynson reached across the counter towards Corbett, who responded by swinging the crowbar towards him, narrowly missing his head.

Corbett escaped but the group then ran after Haywood and felled him with a Lottery sign, and sat on him until the police arrived.

Mr and Mrs Pye decided to give up the shop because of the lasting effect of the raid on their lives, the court heard.

Judge David Hayle told the defendants: "The shop was closed last year because of what you did."