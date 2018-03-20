Image copyright Google

A quad bike rider who died when his vehicle crashed on the Llyn peninsula in Gwynedd has been named as Harri Wyn Thomas.

North Wales Police said the crash happened just after 19:00 GMT on Sunday between Llanbedrog and Mynytho on the B4413.

He was flown to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, but was pronounced dead.

Mr Thomas, 47, was from the Llanbedrog area.

In a tribute, his family said: "This has been a massive shock to all Harri's family and friends.

"Harri was a hard worker and farming was his life. He loved working on the family farm. He was popular with all his friends and family and he will be sadly missed by us all."

Police are appealing for witnesses.