Image copyright PA Image caption The Red Arrows are the RAF's aerobatics display team

An aircraft used by the Red Arrows display team has crashed at RAF Valley on Anglesey.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed it was a Hawk aircraft and an emergency ambulance crew was sent to the scene at about 13:30 GMT on Tuesday.

It is understood two people were on board the aircraft.

RAF Valley is a base used to train UK fighter pilots and aircrew for mountain and maritime operations.

In total, about 1,500 service personnel, civil servants and contractors work at RAF Valley.

An RAF spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident today at RAF Valley involving a Hawk aircraft. We are investigating the incident and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

It is believed the aircraft was flying from RAF Valley back to RAF Scampton, Lincolnshire - where they are based - when it crashed.

Aircrews regularly visit Valley to carry out simulation training.