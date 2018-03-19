Quad bike rider dies in crash near Llanbedrog
- 19 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A quad bike rider died when his vehicle crashed on the Llyn peninsula in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police said the incident happened just after 19:00 GMT on Sunday between Llanbedrog and Mynytho on the B4413.
He was flown to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, but was pronounced dead. His family has been told.
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.