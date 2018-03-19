Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A visitor gift scheme is one of the measures contained in a plan to safeguard the highest peak in Wales for future generations

Measures to safeguard the future of Wales' highest peak are being unveiled, with pledges to enhance visitors' experience and invest in communities.

Snowdon attracts 500,000 people a year - bringing huge challenges to protect the mountain.

The Snowdon Partnership Plan published on Monday follows three years of consultation.

It includes plans to ask visitors to donate towards the cost of maintaining Snowdon's unique environment.

It follows a pilot scheme in which local businesses such as restaurants, guesthouses, and outdoor adventure firms asked for donations towards protecting Snowdon and helping fund repairs to its miles of footpaths.

The cash raised from visitors has also been used to train young people on conservation issues in the area.

There had been calls to charge walkers to hike up the mountain, but Snowdonia National Park - which manages it - previously said this would be difficult to police.

Other moves include encouraging walkers to use guides to help them reach the summit, addressing parking issues, improving the Snowdon Sherpa bus service, and starting a young ranger and voluntary warden scheme.

The Snowdon Partnership was formed by the different companies, agencies and individuals who look after the mountain, including the Snowdonia National Park Authority.

Helen Pye from the park authority told BBC Wales the number of visitors to Snowdon was increasing - but the funding to deal with the impact was falling.

More than 50 businesses took part in the Snowdonia Giving scheme, which saw visitors being given the chance to donate to the upkeep of the mountain.

"Our job over the next year or so is convincing the people that have the money that they really need to put it towards looking after this iconic mountain," Ms Pye said.