Image copyright George Clerk Image caption One-off collections could be introduced for people who miss a collection while on holiday

Four-weekly bin collections are set to be rolled out across Conwy county from September, despite opposition.

It follows concerns by councillors who called for the decision to be reconsidered.

Conwy council insisted it had met concerns raised by the council and could save £390,000.

The cabinet is expected to rubberstamp the move on Tuesday, making it the first authority in Wales and England to introduce monthly collections.

A decision to collect landfill waste across the county every four weeks was signed off by the cabinet in January.

At a special council meeting in February, some councillors expressed concerns the county was "not ready" for the new system and more people would struggle with overflowing bins.

It asked the cabinet to reconsider its decision until it was satisfied all mitigation measures were in place.

A report going before the cabinet on Tuesday said it would bring in extra measures to help residents cope, including extra collections at Christmas and free bulky waste collections.

The "earliest possible implementation date" is in July but it has recommended delaying the roll-out until after the summer holidays.