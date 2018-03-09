Image caption Booms have been put up to try and contain the polystyrene which spread from Holyhead Marina

A major clean-up effort has been stepped-up in a bid to protect Anglesey beaches from polystyrene pollution.

Polystyrene debris has spread from damage caused at Holyhead Marina as it was hit by Storm Emma last week.

The waste, which came from broken floatation devices, is thought to have spread along about 26 miles of Anglesey's coastline.

Anglesey Council said it was intensifying its efforts to protect beaches and wildlife.

About 80 boats, some of which sunk, were damaged in last week's gales, and polystyrene floatation devices used to support the marina's walkways split open.

It is estimated about 18 miles of coastline between Holyhead and Rhosneiger and eight miles between Holyhead and Carmel Head are now affected by the pollution.

Image copyright Jonathan Fox Image caption Damage at the marina was extensive following Storm Emma on Thursday

BBC Wales understands the clean-up operation is focussed on Church Bay beach, known as Porth Swtan, between Carmel Head and Holy Island.

Council chief executive Gwynee Jones said the authority was moving quickly to protect "Anglesey's beautiful coastline, beaches and wildlife".

"Given the reports we've received so far, and the work undertaken by our own maritime staff, we need to collect and dispose of the polystyrene as soon as possible," he said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Holyhead Coastguard's Dave Brewer said he was concerned about the environmental impact

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Holyhead Marina, Anglesey Council, North Wales Police, Stena Line UKIE (which runs Holyhead Port) and Natural Resources Wales are involved with the clean-up.

People are being asked to take photographs of any polystyrene in a bid to help the council.

A warning has been issued to members of the public not to pick up marine flares or debris which may wash up on beaches.

The council said if people did collect polystyrene they must use gloves and place it in bags above the high tide mark to stop it being washed out to sea.