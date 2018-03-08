Image caption Two bodies were discovered on Malltraeth beach on 9 February

An inquest into the deaths of two men whose bodies were found on a beach in Anglesey has been adjourned while investigations continue.

The bodies of Richard Hollis, 37, from Preston, and Nathan Orritt, 18, from Blackpool, were found on Malltraeth beach near Newborough on 9 February.

Mr Hollis's foot and lower leg were found two days before on a beach in Felinheli, near Bangor.

Coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones said inquiries were continuing.

"We have theories as to what happened, but investigations are ongoing, so I won't say anything further, as my theories may not be correct," he said.

A date for the full inquest has not been set.