Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the rear of Waterside flats to reports of a stabbing

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed.

North Wales Police was called to Waterside flats in Holyhead on Anglesey just after midnight on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was given first aid by police until he was taken to hospital in Bangor by ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

Det Chf Insp Brian Kearney said police were "very grateful" to colleagues in the ambulance service and A&E staff at Ysbyty Gwynedd for saving his life.