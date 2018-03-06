A major road has been closed after two vehicles caught fire following a crash in Conwy county.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision, which happened on the A55 in Colwyn Bay at about 18:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The westbound carriageway remains closed between Junction 22 Promenade (Old Colwyn) and Junction 21 B5113 Victoria Avenue (Colwyn Bay).

One person has been taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd following the incident.

Firefighters are still at the scene but both fires have since been put out.