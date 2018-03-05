Polystyrene has flooded into a harbour on Anglesey after the area was battered by Storm Emma.

Holyhead Marina was hit by the weather last week, with 80 boats smashed by gales, several of which sank.

The severe weather also caused floatation devices to split and spill the contents into the water.

Holyhead Marina Ltd director Geoff Garrod said an expert waste management contractor had been employed to start work "as a matter of urgency".

Mr Garrod said the floatation devices were there to support walkways, but it is not known how many have been damaged or how much polystyrene is in the marina.

He said he expected the clean-up to take about 10 days, subject to the weather and tide, adding: "We're doing everything with all the relevant agencies to get this cleaned up as soon as possible."

Elena Polisano, oceans campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: "Storm Emma has exposed a serious problem with expanded polystyrene flotation devices.

"This is a non-recyclable plastic which some retailers are now phasing out due to its potential risk to marine life and now vast quantities of it will be polluting the Irish Sea."

But Mr Garrod said "if we move quickly" there would not be a risk to wildlife.

An Anglesey council spokesman added: "We would urge members of the public to follow MCA [Maritime and Coastguard Agency] advice issued over the weekend and leave the clean-up operation to the experts as there could potentially be some unsafe debris and material in the area."

Meanwhile, one man who lost his home when boats were destroyed at the marina has accused authorities of doing nothing to help.

Dave Parry, who lived on his boat, claimed the authorities had just "left them".