Concerns have been raised about the wellbeing of staff and the "uncomfortable" atmosphere in a secondary school in Gwynedd.

Three teaching unions have sent a letter, seen by BBC Radio Cymru's Post Cyntaf programme, to the chairwoman of governors of Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle in Penygroes to highlight their worries.

Gwynedd Council said it was offering "support to the governing body".

The 400-pupil school was put in special measures by inspectors in 2015.

According to union representatives from UCAC, NASUWT Gwynedd and NEU Gwynedd the situation was so "serious" at the school they would consider the possibility of asking the local authority to intervene.

The unions and the chairman of governors declined to comment until after a meeting between representatives and the school's governing body.

According to the letter, discipline issues, staff welfare and a number of other points were brought to the attention of the senior management team in November 2017. Despite this, the letter claimed, problems continue.

The correspondence raises a number of concerns, including a lack of confidence and trust in the leadership and said the ongoing situation affected staff morale.

A Gwynedd council spokesman said: "We're aware of the teaching union's recent correspondence regarding Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle.

"As is usual, council officials are offering support and specialist support to the governing body, and we'll continue to work with the school."