Image caption Storm Emma has battered Holyhead marina

At least 18 boats anchored in Anglesey have been smashed by gales, leaving some run aground.

Coastguard teams are assessing the damage after Storm Emma hit the boats in Holyhead marina.

In Gwynedd, the storm has badly damaged Ysgol Ardudwy secondary school in Harlech.

Other parts of the region are also still coping with snow, with nearly 150 schools still shut across Gwynedd and Conwy counties on Friday.

The RNLI said it had to launch its own inshore lifeboat just to get a crew to its larger vessel in Holyhead in Thursday night's force 12 gale.

"There is considerable damage and disruption at the marina, so for now we will stay berthed within the inner harbour, ready to respond - slower than usual, but able - to a shout," said the RNLI team.

"As ever, our crew of volunteers responded with their usual brilliance and dedication.

"To everyone, please stay safe, and do not take any risks in this unprecedented weather."

Image caption Coastguard teams said they were still assessing the damage at Holyhead marina

In Harlech, council engineers are spending the day assessing damage to Ysgol Ardudwy.

A council official said the school would remain closed until "at least Monday", while the extent of repairs needed was gauged.

The winds have also brought down a number of trees across Gwynedd, closing several rounds, including the A497 at Criccieth and the A498 at Craflwyn.

Image caption Engineers are working to restore power south of Waunfawr, Gwynedd

Power lines serving communities south of Waunfawr, near Caernarfon, have also been brought down, with SP Energy Networks engineers working to restore services.

More snow is also predicted in rural parts of the region, especially on higher ground.

The A4085 remains shut in both directions at Caeathro, near Caernarfon, due to the snow.

However, in Conwy the A55 has reopened eastbound after engineers removed icicles hanging from the entrance to the Conwy tunnel.