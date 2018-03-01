Image copyright Geograph Image caption Police have warned that anyone driving dangerously on the beach will be prosecuted

Three drivers have been given a police warning for anti-social behaviour after a number of vehicles were filmed racing on a Gwynedd beach.

The vehicles were being driven up and down Black Rock Sands beach in Morfa Bychan, near Porthmadog, on Sunday.

Police warned anyone driving dangerously on the beach that they would be prosecuted.

Vehicles are allowed to drive onto the beach, which is a popular spot for families.

Gwynedd council has been asked to comment.