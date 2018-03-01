North West Wales

Anglesey and Conwy approve council tax increases

  • 1 March 2018
Both Conwy and Anglesey have approved above-inflation increases in council tax from April.

Conwy council is going ahead with a 5% increase while for people on Anglesey it will be a 4.8% rise.

The two councils will still have to find spending savings - £6m for Conwy and £2.5m for Anglesey.

The increase will mean around an extra £50 a year for the average Band D property on Anglesey.

Conwy's cabinet member for finance, councillor Sam Rowlands, blamed the budget shortfall on a cut in the grant it gets from the Welsh Government combined with a rise in wage costs.

He said the council would cover this by cutting services to save £6m, taking money from reserves and raising council tax by 5%.

Anglesey leader councillor Llinos Medi said the island's budget would "not let services down".

