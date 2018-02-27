North West Wales

Mother 'recovering well' after Gellilydan crash

  • 27 February 2018
A woman who was seriously injured in a fatal crash in Gwynedd in January is recovering well in hospital, police have said.

Sioned Williams, 26, was airlifted to hospital in Stoke after the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a lorry on the A487 near Gellilydan.

Her baby daughter, Mili Wyn Ginniver, and her sister, 22-year-old Anna Williams, were killed in the crash.

North Wales Police said Ms Williams was making a "positive recovery".

