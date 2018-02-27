Image copyright Reuters/North Wales Police

A police team has said it will cut back its social media activity the week after "unintentionally" liking a controversial tweet by Donald Trump.

The North Wales Rural Crime Team, which has almost 15,000 followers, liked the US President's tweet last week calling for some school teachers to be armed.

The like was later removed and the team said it will "no longer interact as much as we did unfortunately".

They added: "Some of the daily comments on here have become unacceptable."

The team, led by Rob Taylor, told the Daily Post newspaper in January that it was curtailing its Twitter activity after being criticised by vegans after posting pictures of a cooked breakfast.

It had previously been lauded for its pioneering use of social media to highlight rural crime.

"We will continue to post occasionally but we will no longer interact as much as we did unfortunately," the team tweeted.

"I'm sure most of you understand the decision at this time."