A bus firm bidding to restart its business has had an operators' licence refused by the industry watchdog.

Express Motors (Caernarfon) Ltd fell "well short" of meeting public transport standards, the Traffic Commissioner for Wales said.

Rhian Wyn Davies had asked to establish the new business after her family's previous firm lost its licence.

Its licence was removed after an inquiry found maintenance records had been falsified.

The former Express Motors bus company, based in Penygroes, Gwynedd, was forced to stop operating at the end of last year.

Gwynedd council was forced to overhaul bus timetables across the county after the firm folded - with complaints some communities have lost many of their services.

Mrs Davies told a public inquiry in January she wanted to start a new firm run by her and her husband, with no connection to the old family business.

But in his published ruling earlier, Transport Commissioner Nick Jones said the applicant had failed to persuade him the new company was "of good repute".

He said the bid also failed to convince him there would be satisfactory facilities to maintain vehicles, or arrangements to comply with laws on driving and operating buses.