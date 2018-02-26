Image copyright Athena Pictures

A five-year-old girl with a history of asthma was turned away from her doctor after being late for an emergency appointment - and died in hospital later, an inquest has heard.

Ellie-May Clark was taken to the Grange Surgery in Newport, south Wales.

But she was late for her appointment and her GP refused to see her, the inquest at Newport heard.

The coroner was told the surgery operated a "10 minute rule" for late patients. The hearing continues.

Ellie-May's mother Shanice Clark told the senior coroner for Gwent Wendy James she had initially requested a home visit when her daughter fell ill in January 2015.

Instead, she was offered an emergency slot for 25 minutes later. She said she told the receptionist she might be late as she had to arrange childcare and catch a bus.

Ms Clark said when she arrived at the surgery she was five minutes late for her 17:00 appointment but had spoken to the receptionist by 17:10.

But this time was disputed by former receptionist Ann Jones who told the inquest she believed it was 18 minutes past five when the doctor was informed that Ellie-May had arrived.

The child's mother was then told she would have to return in the morning.

However, the coroner heard this was the first time the rule had been imposed on an emergency appointment.

Image caption The Grange Clinic in Newport

Ms Clark said she was "angry" and "upset" when they were asked to come back. She said Ellie asked: "Why won't the doctor see me?"

But she explained to the coroner that: "I knew she wasn't a 999 emergency", "I've seen her a lot worse in the past".

She added: "Obviously now I would have done things differently".

The hearing was told Ms Clark continued to check on her daughter at home every 10 to 15 minutes and at about 22:30 she was coughing.

Ms Clark said Ellie-May then fell off the bed and was turning blue.

She was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital by ambulance but died.

The inquest was told that the cause of death was bronchial asthma.

The hearing continues.