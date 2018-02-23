Image copyright Family photo Image caption Paul Jones was pronounced dead at the scene

A man who died after a crash that involved a car driving the wrong way along the A55 in Gwynedd has been named.

Paul Jones, 40, from Penmaenmawr, was killed in the crash on the eastbound carriageway between Llanfairfechan and Talybont on Wednesday.

Police said a Nissan was driving the wrong way and collided with the black Hyundai Mr Jones was driving.

His family have described him as "thoughtful, kind, generous and funny".

In a tribute, issued via police, they added: "It goes without saying that Paul's family are devastated by his sudden loss and will be missed by all."

North Wales Police said the driver of the Nissan remains in hospital in Stoke with "serious, life-changing injuries".

Sgt Raymond Williams, of the roads policing unit, said: "We continue to appeal for any witnesses, or to anybody who may have dash cam footage of the incident to contact us."