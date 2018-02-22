Image copyright Geograph/John S Turner

A father and his 13-year-old son have been rescued by a coastguard helicopter after their kayak overturned off the Anglesey coast.

The man's wife called 999 at 13:40 GMT after the pair failed to return from their trip off Lligwy Beach.

They were spotted 20 minutes later by the Moelfre RNLI lifeboat on a nearby island, with their kayak floating offshore.

They were taken by helicopter to hospital in Bangor with minor injuries.

HM Coastguard Duty Controller Mat McInally said: "This incident could so easily have turned into a really tragic one and the first informant did absolutely the right thing to call the Coastguard when her husband and son did not get back on time.

"Her quick thinking action undoubtedly helped save two lives today and we wish the two casualties a speedy recovery."