Image copyright Google Image caption The Co-op on Pentywyn Road, Deganwy

North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a Conwy county supermarket.

At around 21:40 GMT on Saturday 17 February, a man entered the Co-op store in Deganwy and threatened the staff with a knife.

The offender then fled on foot down Park Road with cash and cigarettes.

The suspect is described as white, over 5' 9" tall, of medium build and wearing dark clothing, a hood and face covering.

DC Sarah Hughes said: "The staff from the store were shaken, but not injured."

She added that the police asked people to "consider items which may have been discarded in their gardens," and called for drivers with dash-cams to come forward.