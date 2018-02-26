Image copyright Getty Images

Plans for a poultry unit housing 32,000 chickens for free-range egg production have been drawn up in Gwynedd.

Councillors are being recommended to give the plans the go-ahead at a farm in Llanrug, near Caernarfon, on Monday.

A planning committee report said the unit will be tiered to allow droppings to fall on to a conveyor belt, then automatically removed from the building and put into a trailer parked outside.

The birds will also be given access to open pasture.