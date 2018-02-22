Image copyright Google

One person has been seriously hurt in a crash believed to have happened after a driver drove the wrong way along the A55.

The incident happened at Llandygai, near Junction 11, at about 21:45 GMT on Wednesday.

The road had to be closed for several hours as firefighters cut two casualties free.

North Wales Police has launched an investigation and is appealing for witnesses.

The ambulance service said one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt Leigh Evans, from the force's Roads Policing Unit, said: "It is believed one of the vehicles was travelling in the wrong direction along the A55.

"An investigation is under way and we'd like to hear from anyone who was travelling along this stretch of road at the time and may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it."