Walker who died in 800ft fall on Snowdon is named
A walker who died after falling more than 800ft down a steep slope on Snowdon has been named.
Steven Smith, 48, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was walking with a friend when it is thought he slipped on ice and snow at Clogwyn Coch on Saturday.
Volunteers from Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team and a helicopter were called out at 12:35 GMT.
North west Wales coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones has opened an investigation.
A rescue team spokesman warned the Llanberis Path, popular with walkers in the summer, had become a "serious snow slope" above Clogwyn railway station.
He advised walkers to carry equipment such as crampons and ice axes if climbing higher.