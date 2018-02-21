Image copyright Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team

A walker who died after falling more than 800ft down a steep slope on Snowdon has been named.

Steven Smith, 48, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was walking with a friend when it is thought he slipped on ice and snow at Clogwyn Coch on Saturday.

Volunteers from Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team and a helicopter were called out at 12:35 GMT.

North west Wales coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones has opened an investigation.

A rescue team spokesman warned the Llanberis Path, popular with walkers in the summer, had become a "serious snow slope" above Clogwyn railway station.

He advised walkers to carry equipment such as crampons and ice axes if climbing higher.