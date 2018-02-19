Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A decision is yet to be made on the future of Beaumaris Primary School

Controversial plans to build a housing for the elderly on school grounds have been approved despite criticism.

Anglesey council's executive voted to press ahead with the extra care facility in Beaumaris at a meeting on Monday.

But the plans have been criticised as creating a town filled with "a lot of older people".

Council leader Llinos Medi said while the site was "not perfect", the accommodation was needed.

It comes shortly after a consultation ended into the future of Beaumaris Primary School, which is recommended for closure.

The plans state the extra care facility would be built on the grounds of the school, but there are fears it would have to shut for two years while building work took place.

About 1,000 people had signed a petition calling on the council to rethink its plans.

'A town of old people'

Seiriol ward councillor Lewis Davies, Beaumaris mayor Jason Zalot and the head of the school's board of governors said the executive had failed to listen to the community.

Councillor Davies said if the school closed, Beaumaris would become the first town in Wales not to have a primary school.

He said: "Most people in Beaumaris and the area want a smaller school on the site and some of the land to be used to build affordable housing to attract and keep the young people living in the town.

"Instead, the council are creating a town of empty summer houses and a lot of older people."

Ms Medi said that while the site for the extra care facility was not perfect, it was close to local shops and transport links.

She said: "We recognise there has been opposition to the school site, but there is no doubt that it is the best possible choice for a brand new extra care housing facility to serve the residents of south Anglesey".

The executive is expected to decide on the school consultation in March.