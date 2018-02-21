Image copyright Talyllyn Railway

A steam locomotive with links to the RAF is celebrating its centenary.

The Talyllyn Railway in Gwynedd is marking the 100th birthday of "Douglas", a No. 6 locomotive.

It is being repainted in a design reflecting its RAF heritage, commemorating the air forces' own centenary celebrations this year.

The locomotive is also said to be the inspiration for "Duncan" in Thomas the Tank Engine.

Ian Drummond, chairman of the Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society, said the locomotive had a "long association with the RAF" before it was presented to the railway in 1953.

The locomotive was originally built in 1918 for the Airservice Construction Corps and was used by the RAF until 1946.

It worked at both RAF Manston in Kent and also at RAF Calshot on the Solent.

It was given an overhaul at the Talyllyn Railway before being introduced into service in 1954.

The railway operates between Tywyn and Nant Gwernol and is mainly run by volunteers.