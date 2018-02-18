Walker dies after 800ft fall from Clogwyn Coch, Snowdon
A walker has died after falling more than 800ft down a steep slope on Snowdon.
It is believed the man slipped in snowy and icy conditions before falling from Clogwyn Coch.
Volunteers from Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team and a helicopter were called out on Saturday at 12:35 GMT.
A rescue team spokesman warned the Llanberis Path, popular with walkers in the summer, had become a "serious snow slope" above Clogwyn railway station.
He advised walkers to carry equipment such as crampons and ice axes if ascending higher.