Image copyright Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Rescue volunteers have been called to several incidents in Snowdonia since Friday

A walker has died after falling more than 800ft down a steep slope on Snowdon.

It is believed the man slipped in snowy and icy conditions before falling from Clogwyn Coch.

Volunteers from Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team and a helicopter were called out on Saturday at 12:35 GMT.

A rescue team spokesman warned the Llanberis Path, popular with walkers in the summer, had become a "serious snow slope" above Clogwyn railway station.

He advised walkers to carry equipment such as crampons and ice axes if ascending higher.