Two men found dead on an Anglesey beach on Friday morning have been named by police.

Richard Adam Hollis, 37, and 18-year-old Nathan Jordan Orritt, from Lancashire, were found dead on Malltraeth beach at about 11:45 GMT.

Police have confirmed a foot discovered on Felinheli beach, near Bangor, on Wednesday was from one of the men.

North Wales Police said "there is nothing to suggest" their deaths are suspicious.

Image caption The Anglesey discovery is linked to the finding of a foot on a beach near Bangor on Wednesday

The next of kin have been informed and Det Insp Gerwyn Thomas of Caernarfon CID said the "full facts will be reported to HM Coroner".

"We have kept the men's families updated and our thoughts are very much with them," he added.