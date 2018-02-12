Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Mili Wyn Ginniver and her aunt Anna Williams, 22, died in the crash

The driver of a car that crashed killing her baby daughter and sister remains in hospital one month on.

Six-month-old Mili Wyn Ginniver, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, and Anna Williams, 22, from Penrhyndeudraeth, died after their car hit a lorry on the A487 at Gellilydan, Gwynedd, on 11 January.

Mili's mother Sioned Williams remains in a stable condition.

Members of the community have since raised thousands of pounds to support the family.

The money will help pay for travel and accommodation costs to Royal Stoke Hospital where Ms Williams is being treated.