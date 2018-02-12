Image caption The Afon Cefni burst its banks after heavy rainfall on 22 November

People affected by flooding on Anglesey last November are able to attend an information day on Monday.

Thirty one properties in Llangefni and 13 in Dwyran were flooded when the Afon Cefni burst its banks.

Natural Resources Wales is investigating whether anything can be done to reduce the risk of it happening again.

An information event will take place at Plas Arthur leisure centre in Llangefni between 15:00 GMT and 19:00 on Monday.

It will be followed by another at Ysgol Dwyran between 17:00 and 19:00 on 19 February.