Rescuers spent four hours on the mountain following the call-out

Two walkers have been rescued after becoming stuck in snow and ice on Snowdon.

One of them called Llanberis Mountain Rescue team (LMRT) just before 15:00 GMT on Saturday to say they were trapped on the mountain's east ridge.

Six members of the rescue team were flown to where the walkers were 300m (985 ft) below the summit.

They roped the pair to the summit and before being walked down to 4x4 vehicles at Hafodty.

The rescue operation lasted just over four hours.

A spokesman for LMRT urged people in difficulty to call 999 as its headquarters is not staffed permanently.