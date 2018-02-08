Image caption Police cordoned off the scene

Human remains found on a Gwynedd beach were the right foot of what is believed to be a male, police have said.

Officers were called to Y Felinheli, near Bangor, on Wednesday morning and North Wales Police initially treated the death as unexplained.

A post mortem examination has since revealed there was nothing to suggest the death is suspicious.

Officers said the age of the remains is unknown but it was likely to have been in the water for less than seven days.

Det Insp Gerwyn Thomas said the focus was on identifying the remains.

He added: "DNA has been obtained and we will now prioritise a check on the national database and of missing people, initially locally but if needs be wider still.